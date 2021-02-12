Hermann rallies for 3rd straight women's skeleton title

Kendall Wesenberg was 19th for the U.S. and Sara Roderick was 24th in her first trip to the world championships.

Hermann is now the first woman to win four world titles, the last two in comeback fashion. She was 0.56 seconds off the lead after the first run last year before rallying; she was 0.64 seconds off the lead after this year’s opening run on Thursday. And then she was dominant the rest of the way, throwing down the fastest heat in all three remaining trips down the Altenberg track.

The men’s world championships saw a comeback as well, though nowhere near as big of one time-wise as Hermann’s rally. Germany’s Christopher Grotheer, who was third by 0.06 seconds at the race’s midway point, rallied to win the title in 3:46.31.

Alexander Tretiakov was second, 0.28 seconds back; Russian sliders like Tretiakov had to compete under a neutral flag because of doping sanctions against Russia. Germany’s Alexander Gassner was third, 1.20 seconds off the winning time.

Austin Florian was 15th for the U.S. and Austin McCrary was 29th.

The world championships continue Saturday and Sunday with the women's monobob and four-man bobsled events.

