Herman returning in 2021 for 5th season with Texas Longhorns

While Herman has never had a losing season with the Longhorns, they have made only one appearance in the Big 12 title game during his tenure and now have gone 11 seasons since their last conference championship in 2009.

Herman has three seasons remaining on a guaranteed contract that is due to pay him more than $6 million per year. The 45-year-old coach is 31-18 at Texas, including a 1-4 record against arch-rival Oklahoma, and is 53-22 overall including his two seasons as head coach at Houston.

Texas is 6-3 this season after its scheduled regular-season finale Saturday at winless Kansas was canceled for the second time because of COVID-19 issues.

Herman’s best season was 2018, the only time the Longhorns made the Big 12 title game in his tenure. They finished that season with a dominating win over Georgia in the Sugar Bowl that prompted quarterback Sam Ehlinger’s now-infamous “We’re ba-aack!” statement to a national television audience.

Texas gave Herman a two-year contract extension after that season.

The Longhorns instead sunk back to the middle of the pack in the Big 12. The Longhorns reached as high as No. 8 early in the pandemic-impacted 2020 season before quickly fading. They were effectively eliminated from the Big 12 title game with a 23-20 home loss to Iowa State with two games left to play.

There have also been ominous signs for the future for Texas, too. Several of the state’s top recruits have either pulled back from early commitments to the Longhorns or have already announced plans to head elsewhere. Most notable among the decommits was Dallas-area quarterback Quinn Ewers, considered the top recruit in the 2022 class.

Still, Texas will run it back with Herman and head into 2021 with even more pressure on the coach to have the Longhorns playing more like the elite programs in the country.

AP Sports Writer Jim Vertuno and Schuyler Dixon contributed.

