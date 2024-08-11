Here are the celebs performing at today’s Paris Olympics’ closing ceremony

“This is the biggest moment in LA28 history to date, as the Olympic flag passes from Paris to LA,” said LA28 chairperson Casey Wasserman in a statement. “We are thrilled to feature the very best of LA with local artists and are grateful to Billie, H.E.R., the Chili Peppers and Snoop for their collaboration on what will be an incredible show to a global audience that will give fans a taste of what’s to come in 2028.”

The opening ceremony featured Lady Gaga and the return of Celine Dion to the performing stage after her career-threatening stiff person syndrome diagnosis.

Los Angeles will host the Olympics for the third time, with previous Games being held there in 1984 and 1932. It will be the first time the city will host the Paralympics.

