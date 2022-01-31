H.E.R, J.Lo, Curry join Michelle Obama's voter campaign

The volunteer co-chairs use their platforms to help boost voter registration and education with the goal of helping increase turnout for congressional and state elections in November. Democrats currently have slim majorities in both the House and Senate.

"The right to vote is so important and I hope to inspire many in my generation to exercise that right often and purposefully," H.E.R said in a statement provided by When We All Vote. "That’s the only way that we can hope to make change in policies that affect us all now and for many years to come.”