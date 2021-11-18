Henderson, Cooke help No. 1 Gamecocks beat Clemson 76-45

However, it took a while for the Gamecocks to get going with Cooke and Boston on the bench with two early fouls apiece.

South Carolina shot just 7 of 22 from the field and had 13 first-half turnovers — it had committed just 22 miscues combined its first two victories.

But the Gamecocks locked down considerably on defense in the rivalry game, holding the Tigers to 0-for-16 shooting in the second quarter. Clemson hit just three foul shots over the 10 minutes.

Gabby Elliott had 11 points to lead the Tigers, who fell to 2-16 all-time against No. 1 ranked opponents.

THE BIG PICTURE

Clemson: The Tigers have aspirations of returning to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019, Amanda Butler's first year as coach. But they'll have to show a sharper attack and much more accuracy than they had against South Carolina after shooting just 29 percent.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks looked like the country's No. 1 team in taking down, fifth-ranked North Carolina State and South Dakota in their opening week. South Carolina needs more of a flow from its bench players, who struggled to hit shots with their leaders in foul trouble. It didn't cost the Gamecocks here, but could against more highly ranked opponents.

UP NEXT

Clemson starts a five-game homestand against Penn State on Sunday.

South Carolina starts play at the Women's Battle 4 Atlantis against Buffalo on Saturday night.

___

Caption The Clemson bench celebrates a play as South Carolina guard Destanni Henderson (3) walks by during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford) Credit: Sean Rayford Credit: Sean Rayford

Caption South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston, left, receives an SEC championship ring from coach Dawn Staley before the team's NCAA college basketball game against Clemson on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford) Credit: Sean Rayford Credit: Sean Rayford