Henderson beats Weaver-Wright in playoff in ShopRite LPGA

Playing in the group in front of her, Henderson reached the par-5 final hole in two and lagged her eagle putt to tap-in birdie range.

Weaver-Wright missed the fairway with her tee shot at No. 18. Her second was played into the fairway and her third to roughly 10 feet for a clutch birdie.

Jodi Eward Shadoff of England made an eagle on the final hole to finish a shot behind the leaders at 11 under. The 34-year-old has never won on the tour.

No. 4 Lydia Ko also made a birdie on the final hole and finished tied for fourth with Albane Valenzuela, a Swiss resident and former Stanford star looking for her first LPGA win. They both shot 67s.

Brittany Lincicome, who is due to give birth to her second child in September, was tied for sixth with New Jersey native Marina Alex and Nasa Hataoka, who both won recently in California. Lincicome and Alex shot 67s, a stroke better than Hataoka, who opened with four birdies on the first five holes to take an early two-shot lead.

Defending champion Celine Boutier of France shot a 63 to finish in a group at 8 under.

Frida Kinhult of Sweden started the final round at 9 under with a one-shot lead over fellow non-winner Lauren Coughlin. Both struggled, with Coughlin shooting a 72 to finish at 7 under and Kinhult finishing at 5 under after a 75.

Overnight rain drenched the course close to Atlantic City and made the greens very receptive, helping the scoring.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Brooke M. Henderson, of Canada, kisses the trophy after winning the ShopRite LPGA Classic golf tournament, Sunday, June 12, 2022, in Galloway, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Credit: Matt Rourke Credit: Matt Rourke Combined Shape Caption Brooke M. Henderson, of Canada, kisses the trophy after winning the ShopRite LPGA Classic golf tournament, Sunday, June 12, 2022, in Galloway, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Credit: Matt Rourke Credit: Matt Rourke

Combined Shape Caption Brooke M. Henderson, of Canada, center, gets a hug from Lindsey Weaver-Wright, left, after defeating Weaver-Wright in a playoff at the ShopRite LPGA Classic golf tournament, Sunday, June 12, 2022, in Galloway, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Credit: Matt Rourke Credit: Matt Rourke Combined Shape Caption Brooke M. Henderson, of Canada, center, gets a hug from Lindsey Weaver-Wright, left, after defeating Weaver-Wright in a playoff at the ShopRite LPGA Classic golf tournament, Sunday, June 12, 2022, in Galloway, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Credit: Matt Rourke Credit: Matt Rourke

Combined Shape Caption Brooke M. Henderson, of Canada, celebrates after winning the ShopRite LPGA Classic golf tournament, Sunday, June 12, 2022, in Galloway, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Credit: Matt Rourke Credit: Matt Rourke Combined Shape Caption Brooke M. Henderson, of Canada, celebrates after winning the ShopRite LPGA Classic golf tournament, Sunday, June 12, 2022, in Galloway, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Credit: Matt Rourke Credit: Matt Rourke

Combined Shape Caption Brooke M. Henderson, of Canada, lines up a putt on the 13th green during the final round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic golf tournament, Sunday, June 12, 2022, in Galloway, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Credit: Matt Rourke Credit: Matt Rourke Combined Shape Caption Brooke M. Henderson, of Canada, lines up a putt on the 13th green during the final round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic golf tournament, Sunday, June 12, 2022, in Galloway, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Credit: Matt Rourke Credit: Matt Rourke

Combined Shape Caption Brittany Lincicome hits on the ninth fairway during the final round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic golf tournament, Sunday, June 12, 2022, in Galloway, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Credit: Matt Rourke Credit: Matt Rourke Combined Shape Caption Brittany Lincicome hits on the ninth fairway during the final round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic golf tournament, Sunday, June 12, 2022, in Galloway, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Credit: Matt Rourke Credit: Matt Rourke

Combined Shape Caption Nasa Hataoka, of Japan, putts on the ninth green during the final round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic golf tournament, Sunday, June 12, 2022, in Galloway, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Credit: Matt Rourke Credit: Matt Rourke Combined Shape Caption Nasa Hataoka, of Japan, putts on the ninth green during the final round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic golf tournament, Sunday, June 12, 2022, in Galloway, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Credit: Matt Rourke Credit: Matt Rourke

Combined Shape Caption Brittany Lincicome hits off the ninth tee during the final round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic golf tournament, Sunday, June 12, 2022, in Galloway, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Credit: Matt Rourke Credit: Matt Rourke Combined Shape Caption Brittany Lincicome hits off the ninth tee during the final round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic golf tournament, Sunday, June 12, 2022, in Galloway, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Credit: Matt Rourke Credit: Matt Rourke

Combined Shape Caption Morgane Metraux, of Switzerland, chips on the fourth green during the final round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic golf tournament, Sunday, June 12, 2022, in Galloway, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Credit: Matt Rourke Credit: Matt Rourke Combined Shape Caption Morgane Metraux, of Switzerland, chips on the fourth green during the final round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic golf tournament, Sunday, June 12, 2022, in Galloway, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Credit: Matt Rourke Credit: Matt Rourke

Combined Shape Caption Jodi Ewart Shadoff, of England, reacts after making a putt on the third green during the final round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic golf tournament, Sunday, June 12, 2022, in Galloway, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Credit: Matt Rourke Credit: Matt Rourke Combined Shape Caption Jodi Ewart Shadoff, of England, reacts after making a putt on the third green during the final round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic golf tournament, Sunday, June 12, 2022, in Galloway, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Credit: Matt Rourke Credit: Matt Rourke

Combined Shape Caption Albane Valenzuela, of Switzerland, hits on the ninth fairway during the final round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic golf tournament, Sunday, June 12, 2022, in Galloway, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Credit: Matt Rourke Credit: Matt Rourke Combined Shape Caption Albane Valenzuela, of Switzerland, hits on the ninth fairway during the final round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic golf tournament, Sunday, June 12, 2022, in Galloway, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Credit: Matt Rourke Credit: Matt Rourke