Helicopters collide over Australian beach, 4 passengers dead

“(People on) Jet Skis, family boaters, ordinary members of the public rushed to assist these people.”

Passengers in the other helicopter, which lost its windscreen in the crash, are also receiving medical assistance.

Footage of the crash showed a helicopter shortly after takeoff being clipped by another helicopter flying over the water.

Sea World Helicopters, a separate company from the theme park, expressed its condolences and said it was cooperating with the authorities handling the crash investigation.

“We and the entire flying community are devastated by what has happened and our sincere condolences go to all those involved and especially the loved ones and family of the deceased,” the statement said.

The company did not confirm if it operated one or both helicopters involved in the crash, saying in the statement it would not comment further because of the investigation.

A witness named John told Melbourne radio station 3AW that patrons at Sea World heard the crash.

He said staff at the theme park moved swiftly to close off areas closest to the crash.

“There was a massive, massive bang,” he said. “It was just huge. I’m not sure if it was the propellers or whatever hitting against each other. But there was this poor lady and her son near the helipad in tears.”

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the accident was an “unthinkable tragedy.

“My deepest sympathies are with each of the families and everyone affected by this terrible accident,” she said.

Australian Transport Safety Bureau chief commissioner Angus Mitchell said an investigation into the cause of the crash was underway.

Queensland Ambulance Service said earlier that 13 people were being assessed for injuries.

The Gold Coast region is at its busiest in January, the peak time for holidays in Australia's summer.

Credit: Dave Hunt Credit: Dave Hunt

Credit: Dave Hunt Credit: Dave Hunt

Credit: Dave Hunt Credit: Dave Hunt

Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited