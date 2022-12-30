Heisman winner Williams ready to play for USC in Cotton Bowl

After practice at AT&T Stadium, the home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys where the game will be played, Williams it has felt "like normal prep" for him since the Trojans got to North Texas earlier this week. While not elaborating on what he has done, he said he anticipates playing the entire game after the extended time since the Pac-12 title game.

“If it was still the same as if I just injured it, i wouldn’t go out there because I don’t think I’d be as good of a help," Williams said. “During that game, I was already in the game, I was already in the flow of everything. But starting off with an injury like that, it’d be a little different.”

Asked if he felt he was capable of doing everything he will need to do in the Cotton Bowl, Williams responded, “we’ll see when I get out there. But I think I’m capable."

Williams, who went with Riley from Oklahoma to Southern California after last season, has thrown for 4,075 yards and 37 touchdowns with four interceptions this year, and has run for 372 yards and 10 more scores.

Credit: Sam Hodde Credit: Sam Hodde