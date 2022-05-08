Heinen's goal ignites late surge, Penguins top Rangers 7-4

Kaapo Kakko, Frank Vatrano, Artemi Panarin and Andrew Copp scored for the Rangers. Georgiev finished with 19 saves on 20 shots after taking over for Vezina Trophy-favorite Igor Shesterkin, who was chased after allowing four goals in the first period.

The Penguins sent Shesterkin to the bench with a dazzling first period in which they erupted for four goals — two by Rodrigues — only to promptly squander it with a second-period meltdown culminated by a turnover by defenseman Kris Letang that led directly to Copp's short-handed tally that tied it at 4.

The Penguins earned a split in New York to start the series by relying on the top line of Crosby, Guentzel and Rust to do most of the heavy lifting. The trio scored five of Pittsburgh's six goals at Madison Square Garden, the other provided by Evgeni Malkin's game-winner in triple overtime in the opener.

Still, Penguins coach Mike Sullivan insisted he liked the chances created by the role players on his star-laden roster. The opportunities finally turned into goals in the first period, with Rodrigues regaining the touch that came so easily during his startling first half of the season, when his production helped keep Pittsburgh afloat as it dealt with a rash of injuries and a COVID-19 outbreak.

The teams traded goals in the opening 5 minutes before the Penguins overwhelmed Shesterkin by throwing bodies and pucks at the net with equal abandon. Carter's deflection from in front off Rodrigues' shot gave Pittsburgh a 2-1 lead. Rodrigues made it 3-1 when he followed his own slap shot as it smacked off the end boards, pouncing on the rebound to beat Shesterkin. He pushed it to 4-1 when a Brian Boyle check created a turnover that left Rodrigues all alone in the slot.

The first capacity playoff crowd at PPG Paints Arena in three years was in full throat as it lauded Shesterkin — whose 118 combined saves in the first two games was an NHL record — with chants of “IIIIIIIGOOORRR.”

Shesterkin stayed on the bench to start the second period — just the third time he's played only 20 minutes — and the Rangers responded with a massive push in front of Georgiev to rally.

Vatrano's second of the playoffs 6:51 into the second pulled New York within two. Panarin's second just 67 seconds later made it a one-goal game and Copp provided a tying score that seemed inevitable after Kevin Rooney stripped Letang and darted to the net. Domingue made the initial save but Copp knocked in the loose puck as the net was dislodged to draw the Rangers even.

NOTES: The Penguins played without D Brian Dumoulin (lower-body injury) for the second straight game. Forward Rikard Rackell also missed his second straight game after leaving Game 1 following a hit to the head. ... Pittsburgh G Tristan Jarry skated on Saturday morning, his first on-ice work since suffering a foot injury in mid-April. ... Rangers played without injured F Tyler Motte (upper body), F Barclay Goodrow (lower body) and D Ryan Lindgren (lower body).

Caption Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Louis Domingue blocks a shot during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the New York Rangers in Pittsburgh, Saturday, May 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Caption New York Rangers' Kaapo Kakko (24) shoots the puck past Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Louis Domingue (70) for a goal during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Pittsburgh, Saturday, May 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Caption New York Rangers' Andrew Copp (18) returns to the bench after scoring during the second period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, Saturday, May 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Caption Pittsburgh Penguins' Bryan Rust, right, collides with New York Rangers goaltender Alexandar Georgiev (40) during the second period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Pittsburgh, Saturday, May 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Caption New York Rangers' Jacob Trouba (8) collides with Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Pittsburgh, Saturday, May 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Caption New York Rangers goaltender Alexandar Georgiev (40) blocks a shot and Pittsburgh Penguins' Jeff Carter (77) cannot get his stick on the rebound during the second period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Pittsburgh, Saturday, May 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Caption Pittsburgh Penguins' Brock McGinn (23) celebrates with Jason Zucker (16) after scoring during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the New York Rangers in Pittsburgh, Saturday, May 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Caption Pittsburgh Penguins' Evan Rodrigues (9) celebrates his second goal of the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the New York Rangers in Pittsburgh, Saturday, May 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Credit: Gene J. Puskar