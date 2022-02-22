Hedge fund returns to court in battle to buy Lee Enterprises

Alden also wants Lee to enforce a rule in its bylaws that says directors who don’t win a majority of the votes must immediately resign.

Lee said in a statement that it is “disappointed, but not surprised” but the lawsuit. It said "Alden continues to pursue increasingly desperate measures in an attempt to destabilize Lee and advance its grossly undervalued hostile proposal to purchase the company," .

Part of why Lee is fighting the takeover so hard is that Alden has a reputation for imposing deep cost cuts and layoffs at the newspapers it owns, which include all of Tribune's and MediaNews Group's papers that it bought in recent years.

Alden, which owns 6.3% of Lee's stock, argues that the company has underperformed since it bought all of Berkshire Hathaway's newspapers in 2020, but Lee has defended the progress it is making in increasing its digital subscriptions and online ad revenue.

Two other hedge funds that own significant Lee stakes have said they believe the newspaper publisher is worth considerably more than Alden has offered.