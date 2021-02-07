Heavy snowstorm pounds Germany, upends travel

Police in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia said early Sunday they had counted 222 accidents due to the bad weather conditions since Saturday afternoon. They said two people among the 26 were severely injured.

The German Weather Service DWD urged people to stay at home. In the western city of Muenster, among the hardest hit places in the country, there was so much snow on the streets that ambulances could no longer drive. More than 30 centimeters (almost 12 inches) of snow had fallen, piling up to 1 meter (over 3 feet) in some parts, and more snow was expected to fall on Sunday.