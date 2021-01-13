X

Heavy snowfall hits Sweden, Finland; icy temperatures ahead

A thick layer of snow covers the streets of central Helsinki, Finland, making all kinds of travel difficult on Tuesday Jan. 12, 2021. The heavy snowfall is predicted to continue until Wednesday in Southern Finland. (Vesa Moilanen/Lehtikuva via AP)
A thick layer of snow covers the streets of central Helsinki, Finland, making all kinds of travel difficult on Tuesday Jan. 12, 2021. The heavy snowfall is predicted to continue until Wednesday in Southern Finland. (Vesa Moilanen/Lehtikuva via AP)

Credit: Vesa Moilanen

Credit: Vesa Moilanen

Nation & World | Updated 6 hours ago
Thousands of households across parts of Sweden and Finland were without power Wednesday after heavy snowfall and icy temperatures for the Baltic Sea region lie ahead

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Thousands of households across northern Sweden and southern Finland were without power Wednesday after heavy snowfall, and forecasters warned that particularly icy temperatures lay ahead for the Baltic Sea region.

In southwestern Finland, around 4,000 households were without power, according to Finnish broadcaster YLE, with authorities saying that number could rise. In Sweden, electricity provider Eon said about 3,000 homes were affected and added that power outages may go on longer than usual because it may be too risky to send out maintenance workers.

The Swedish weather service said the snowfall, which had affected the northern part of Sweden over the past 24 hours, was still taking place but was slowing down.

The Swedish Meteorological and Hydrological Institute reported snow accumulation of up to 60 centimeters (24 inches) in in northern Sweden.

In neighboring Finland, snow blanketed southern Finland, and warnings for poor road conditions have been issued for almost all of southern and western Finland.

YLE said the snowfall was expected to decrease Wednesday and would gradually be replaced by severe cold, with temperatures in the coming days dropping to -25 C (-13 F) in the south and -40 C (-40 F) in the Arctic region.

A truck is stuck in the snow in Umeaa, Sweden, Tuesday Jan. 12, 2021. Some thousands of households across northern Sweden and southern Finland are without power Wednesday Jan. 13, 2021, after heavy snowfall and icy temperatures swept across the region. (Erik Abel / TT via AP)
A truck is stuck in the snow in Umeaa, Sweden, Tuesday Jan. 12, 2021. Some thousands of households across northern Sweden and southern Finland are without power Wednesday Jan. 13, 2021, after heavy snowfall and icy temperatures swept across the region. (Erik Abel / TT via AP)

Credit: ERIK ABEL

Credit: ERIK ABEL

A woman struggles to walk along a street with thick layer of snow in Helsinki, Finland, making all kinds of travel difficult on Tuesday Jan. 12, 2021. The heavy snowfall is predicted to continue until Wednesday in Southern Finland. (Markku Ulander/Lehtikuva via AP)
A woman struggles to walk along a street with thick layer of snow in Helsinki, Finland, making all kinds of travel difficult on Tuesday Jan. 12, 2021. The heavy snowfall is predicted to continue until Wednesday in Southern Finland. (Markku Ulander/Lehtikuva via AP)

Credit: Markku Ulander

Credit: Markku Ulander

A empty platform at the train station in Umeaa, Sweden, Tuesday Jan. 12, 2021, as many trains are canceled due to the snow storm. Some thousands of households across northern Sweden and southern Finland are without power Wednesday Jan. 13, 2021, after heavy snowfall and icy temperatures swept across the region. (Erik Abel / TT via AP)
A empty platform at the train station in Umeaa, Sweden, Tuesday Jan. 12, 2021, as many trains are canceled due to the snow storm. Some thousands of households across northern Sweden and southern Finland are without power Wednesday Jan. 13, 2021, after heavy snowfall and icy temperatures swept across the region. (Erik Abel / TT via AP)

Credit: ERIK ABEL

Credit: ERIK ABEL

A pile of snow in the central parts of Sundsvall, a town about 370 miles north of Stockholm, Tuesday Jan. 12, 2021. Some thousands of households across northern Sweden and southern Finland are without power Wednesday Jan. 13, 2021, after heavy snowfall and icy temperatures swept across the region. (Mats Andersson / TT via AP)
A pile of snow in the central parts of Sundsvall, a town about 370 miles north of Stockholm, Tuesday Jan. 12, 2021. Some thousands of households across northern Sweden and southern Finland are without power Wednesday Jan. 13, 2021, after heavy snowfall and icy temperatures swept across the region. (Mats Andersson / TT via AP)

Credit: Mats Andersson

Credit: Mats Andersson

Men take pictures of the snow sweeping across the steps before Helsinki Cathedral during a heavy snow storm making all kinds of travel difficult in Helsinki, Finland, on Tuesday Jan. 12, 2021. The heavy snowfall is predicted to continue until Wednesday in Southern Finland. (Vesa Moilanen/Lehtikuva via AP)
Men take pictures of the snow sweeping across the steps before Helsinki Cathedral during a heavy snow storm making all kinds of travel difficult in Helsinki, Finland, on Tuesday Jan. 12, 2021. The heavy snowfall is predicted to continue until Wednesday in Southern Finland. (Vesa Moilanen/Lehtikuva via AP)

Credit: Vesa Moilanen

Credit: Vesa Moilanen

Snow sweeps across the steps before Helsinki Cathedral during a heavy snow storm making all kinds of travel difficult in Helsinki, Finland, on Tuesday Jan. 12, 2021. The heavy snowfall is predicted to continue until Wednesday in Southern Finland. (Vesa Moilanen/Lehtikuva via AP)
Snow sweeps across the steps before Helsinki Cathedral during a heavy snow storm making all kinds of travel difficult in Helsinki, Finland, on Tuesday Jan. 12, 2021. The heavy snowfall is predicted to continue until Wednesday in Southern Finland. (Vesa Moilanen/Lehtikuva via AP)

Credit: Vesa Moilanen

Credit: Vesa Moilanen

A thick layer of snow covers the streets of central Helsinki, Finland, making travel difficult on Tuesday Jan. 12, 2021. The heavy snowfall is predicted to continue until Wednesday in Southern Finland. (Vesa Moilanen/Lehtikuva via AP)
A thick layer of snow covers the streets of central Helsinki, Finland, making travel difficult on Tuesday Jan. 12, 2021. The heavy snowfall is predicted to continue until Wednesday in Southern Finland. (Vesa Moilanen/Lehtikuva via AP)

Credit: Vesa Moilanen

Credit: Vesa Moilanen

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.