Heavy rains kill at least 7 in Rio de Janeiro state, 4-year-old rescued after 16 hours under mud

Heavy rains in Rio de Janeiro state have killed at least seven people while a 4-year-old girl was rescued after more than 16 hours under mud

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
19 minutes ago
X

PETROPOLIS, Brazil (AP) — Heavy rains in Rio de Janeiro state have killed at least seven people, authorities said Saturday, while a 4-year-old girl was rescued after more than 16 hours under mud.

The girl was pulled out alive in the city of Petropolis, 69 kilometers (43 miles) north of Rio. Rescue teams had to stop their work Friday night because of risks of new landslides in the region.

The girl's father died as a house was knocked to the ground. She survived because he protected her with his body, members of rescue teams said. Three more people died in the same place.

“My son was a warrior, he spent all that time there and saved his little daughter,” Roberto Napoleão, the grandfather of the girl, told journalists. “You can't imagine what it is like to lose a son. It hurts so much.”

Mayors in the state and Gov. Claudio Castro had alarmed residents of potential problems for the weekend since Thursday.

Firefighters have struggled to reach those hit by heavy rains, many of them residents of long endangered areas. Sniffing dogs were also part of the rescue efforts. Almost 100 people had been saved, authorities said.

Local authorities in Teresopolis, close to Petropolis, said that one person was still missing after the heavy rains.

Meteorologists say the heavy rains that hit Rio state are moving towards the neighboring state of Espirito Santo.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Caleb Love scores 19, leads Arizona past Dayton 78-68 for second Sweet...
2
New England battling a mix of wind, rain, sleet and heavy snow
3
Putin says gunmen who raided Moscow concert hall tried to escape to...
4
The Moscow concert hall attack wasn't the first during Putin's 25-year...
5
Worldwide support pours in for Kate, the Princess of Wales, after...
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top