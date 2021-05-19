Heavy rains in Texas, Louisiana add to misery in flood zones

In Texas, strong thunderstorms were rolling through the Houston metropolitan area early Wednesday. More showers and storms are possible in southeast Texas through Friday, the weather service said, and more flooding was possible as heavy rains fall on already-saturated ground.

In Houston, separate lightning strikes caused two apartment complexes to catch fire Tuesday night, but no one was hurt.

“It is mind-boggling,” said Patrick King of Lake Charles. He was at a car rental office Tuesday after his truck was flooded Monday. He still hadn’t moved back into his house after it flooded during October’s Hurricane Delta, but recently had new furniture delivered to the home. Now it's been flooded again.

Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter estimated that 400 to 500 structures flooded during Monday’s downpours. Hunter was mayor last year when the city was hit by Hurricane Laura on Aug. 27 and then six weeks later by Delta. Then in February, the deep freeze froze pipes and caused widespread drinking water problems.

The Louisiana Department of Health said Wednesday that three deaths have been confirmed to be storm-related. The Calcasieu Parish coroner said a 61-year-old man was found in a vehicle submerged under water. The body of 33-year-old Justin Blaine Thompson was found in a vehicle submerged in water under a Baton Rouge overpass, another coroner’s office said. And near Port Allen, 40-year-old Alvarado Morentes Hermelindo died and another person was missing after their car crashed into a canal Monday evening, Louisiana State Police said.

In central Arkansas, at least 15 people were rescued from flash flooding after heavy rainfall late Tuesday and early Wednesday, emergency officials said. There were no reports of injuries. Flood watches remained in effect for much of Arkansas on Wednesday and some areas could see another 1 to 2 inches of rain through Thursday, the weather service in Little Rock said.

In this photo taken by a drone is an aerial view of the flooded Siegen Calais apartments Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. Heavy rains have swept across southern Louisiana, flooding homes, swamping cars and closing a major interstate. (John Ballance/The Advocate via AP) Credit: John Ballance Credit: John Ballance

Water surrounds a house along flooded areas on Bluff Road Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Ascension Parish, La. Heavy rains have swept across southern Louisiana, flooding homes, swamping cars and closing a major interstate. (Bill Feig/The Advocate via AP) Credit: (Bill Feig Credit: (Bill Feig