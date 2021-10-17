journal-news logo
X

Heavy rains, floods leave 8 dead, 12 missing in south India

A bird perches on a tree as rain clouds cover the sky in Kochi, Kerala state, India, Saturday, Oct.16, 2021. The weather office has issued red alert in five districts in the state indicating extremely heavy rain fall. (AP Photo/R S Iyer)
Caption
A bird perches on a tree as rain clouds cover the sky in Kochi, Kerala state, India, Saturday, Oct.16, 2021. The weather office has issued red alert in five districts in the state indicating extremely heavy rain fall. (AP Photo/R S Iyer)

Credit: R S Iyer

Credit: R S Iyer

Nation & World
By Associated Press
25 minutes ago
At least eight people have died and a dozen are feared missing following a day of torrential rains in the southern Indian state of Kerala

NEW DELHI (AP) — At least eight people have died and a dozen are feared missing after a day of torrential rains in the southern Indian state of Kerala.

Rescue operations were underway on Sunday after heavy rains lashed the state the day before, triggering flash floods and landslides, the Press Trust of India (PTI) news agency reported.

The National Disaster Response Force and the Indian Army deployed teams to help with rescue efforts in two of the worst-hit districts, Kottayam and Idukki, where a dozen people are still feared missing.

On Saturday, when the heavy rains began, television reports showed people wading through chest-deep waters to rescue passengers from a bus that was nearly submerged by the torrents flooding the roads.

Officials said the intense rainfall has subsided, but they fear the death toll could rise as relief and rescue operations continue.

Home Minister Amit Shah said the federal government was monitoring the situation in Kerala and would provide all possible support to the state. “Praying for everyone’s safety,” he said in a tweet.

In 2018, Kerala suffered catastrophic floods when heavy downpours amid the monsoon season killed 223 people and drove hundreds of thousands from their homes.

This photograph provided by the Indian Navy and taken from a naval helicopter shows the scene after a landslide triggered by heavy rains in the western ghats mountains at Koottickal in Kottayam district, southern Kerala state, India, Sunday, Oct.17, 2021. Bodies of six people have been recovered, and rescuers are searching for those feared missing. (Indian Navy via AP)
Caption
This photograph provided by the Indian Navy and taken from a naval helicopter shows the scene after a landslide triggered by heavy rains in the western ghats mountains at Koottickal in Kottayam district, southern Kerala state, India, Sunday, Oct.17, 2021. Bodies of six people have been recovered, and rescuers are searching for those feared missing. (Indian Navy via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

In Other News
1
Russian filmmakers land after shoot aboard space station
2
Japan's Kishida sends offering to controversial Tokyo shrine
3
No. 13 Ole Miss beats Tennessee 31-26; fans pelt field
4
Texas GOP advances new maps that would tighten slipping grip
5
No. 4 Oklahoma beats TCU 52-31 in Williams’ starting debut
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top