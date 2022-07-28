Heavy rains cause flooding, power outages in Appalachia

Poweroutage.us reported more than 20,000 power outages in eastern Kentucky, and nearly 10,000 more in southern West Virginia and among the mountains of western Virginia.

Eastern Kentucky's Floyd County declared a local state of emergency due to significant rainfall and flooding, Gov. Andy Beshear said. He said the Kentucky Emergency Management crews have been deployed there.

In West Virginia's Greenbrier County, firefighters pulled people from flooded homes, and five campers who got stranded by high water in Nicholas County were rescued by the Keslers Cross Lanes Volunteer Fire Department, WCHS-TV reported.

Roads in many areas weren’t passable after as much as 6 inches (15 cms) of rain had fallen in some areas by Thursday, and 1-3 more inches (7.5 cms) could fall, the National Weather Service said. People in low areas in Perry, Leslie and Clay counties were urged to seek higher ground after multiple swift water rescues were reported.

The Breathitt County courthouse was opened as an overnight shelter, and Emergency Management Director Chris Friley told WKYT-TV that the Old Montessori School would serve as a more permanent shelter once crews can staff it.

“It’s the worst we’ve had in quite a while,” Friley said early Thursday. “It’s county-wide again. There’s several spots that are still not accessible to rescue crews.”

Perry County dispatchers told WKYT-TV that floodwaters washed out roads and bridges and knocked homes off of their foundations. The city of Hazard posted on Facebook that crews were out all night helping people. The city urged drivers to stay off roads and to “pray for a break in the rain.”