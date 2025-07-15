Heavy rains and flash flooding sweep across the Northeast

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency due to flash flooding and heavy rainfall, advising people to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel. A video posted to social media by CBS showed flood waters bring a major roadway in Scotch Plains, New Jersey, to a standstill, stranding buses.

In one flooded North Plainfield, New Jersey, neighborhood, a house caught on fire and collapsed, possibly due to an explosion, not long after the family inside had evacuated, authorities said. No injuries were reported.

In New York City, some subway service was temporarily suspended while other lines were running with severe delays due to flooding, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. New York's emergency services agency wrote on the social platform X that parts of the city and mid-Hudson were getting hit with flash floods.

Video posted on social media appears to show water flooding down into a Manhattan subway station, submerging the platform while passengers inside a train watch. Another photo appears to show passengers standing on a train's seats to avoid the water beginning to soak the floor.

Parts of major thoroughfares in New York, such as the northbound lanes of the Saw Mill River Parkway and the Cross Bronx Expressway, were temporarily closed due to flooding and at least one downed tree.

Officials in New York's Westchester County were working to rescue people whose vehicles were submerged in water, according to Carolyn Fortino, a spokesperson for the county executive.

“At this time, residents are still strongly advised to avoid all travel unless fleeing an area that is subject to flooding, or under an evacuation order,” she said in an email.

A flood warning was also issued for Staten Island, which had seen about 4 to 6 inches (10.2 to 15.2 centimeters) of rain, according to NYC’s emergency notification system.

Mount Joy, in southeastern Pennsylvania, declared a disaster emergency as more than 7 inches (17.8 centimeters) of rain fell in less than five hours Monday, according to the Fire Department Mount Joy. Some people reported over 5 feet (1.5 meters) of water in their homes and emergency responders made 16 water rescues, although no injuries were reported.

“The declaration enables us to access additional resources to support residents and accelerate recovery efforts,” Borough Emergency Management Coordinator Philip Colvin said in a statement.

By Monday evening, the rainfall had lessened and water in Mount Joy had started to recede.

In Metuchen, New Jersey, about 34 miles (55 kilometers) southwest of New York City, Mayor Jonathan M. Busch, wrote on Facebook that the borough was significantly flooded, but by Monday evening water levels had already receded.

“It looks like the worst of the storm is behind us and thankfully, everyone is safe,” he said.