Heavy rain slams Spain's Canary Islands; 1 dead on mainland

A 62-year-old man was found dead in the southeastern Murcia region after a sudden downpour flooded his house late Sunday, local authorities said.

The Canary Islands off northwest Africa have endured three days of heavy rain, making it the wettest September on record there, the Spanish weather agency AEMET said Monday. Schools in the Atlantic Ocean archipelago were closed as a precaution, while airports canceled over 600 flights over the weekend.