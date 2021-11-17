Greeks hold peaceful march on deadly uprising anniversary

More than 5,000 police were deployed to keep order, as violence involving anarchist demonstrators has often marred the annual march to the U.S. Embassy. The event went ahead despite restrictions related to the pandemic, and most of the marchers wore masks.

A similar demonstration was held in Greece's second-largest city of Thessaloniki, with about 14,000 participants. The march ended peacefully, but afterwards masked youths threw petrol bombs at police who responded with tear gas and a water cannon. No injuries or arrests were reported.