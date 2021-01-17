Heavily fortified statehouses around US see small protests

The heavy law enforcement presence may have kept turnout down. In the past few days, some extremists had warned others against falling into what they called a law enforcement trap.

Washington State Patrol spokesman Chris Loftis said he hoped the apparently peaceful day reflected some soul-searching among Americans.

“I would love to say that it’s because we’ve all taken a sober look in the mirror and have decided that we are a more unified people than certain moments in time would indicate,” he said.

The security measures were intended to safeguard seats of government from the type of violence that broke out at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, when far-right Trump supporters galvanized by his false claims that the election had been stolen from him overran the police and bashed their way into the building while Congress was certifying the Electoral College vote.

The attack left a Capitol police officer and four others dead. More than 125 people have been arrested over the insurrection.

Dozens of courts, election officials and Trump’s own attorney general have all said there was no evidence of widespread fraud in the presidential race.

On Sunday, some statehouses were surrounded by new security fences, their windows were boarded up, and extra officers were on patrol. Legislatures generally were not in session over the weekend.

Tall fences also surrounded the U.S. Capitol. The National Mall was closed to the public, and the mayor of Washington asked people not to visit. Some 25,000 National Guard troops from around the country are expected to arrive in the city in the coming days.

The roughly 20 protesters who showed up at Michigan’s Capitol, including some who were armed, were significantly outnumbered by law enforcement officers and members of the media. Tensions have been running high in the state since authorities foiled a plot to kidnap Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer last year.

At the Ohio Statehouse, about two dozen people, including several carrying long guns, protested outside under the watchful eyes of state troopers before dispersing as it began to snow.

Kathy Sherman, who was wearing a visor with “Trump” printed on it, said she supports the president but distanced herself from the mob that breached the U.S. Capitol.

"I’m here to support the right to voice a political view or opinion without fear of censorship, harassment or the threat of losing my job or being physically assaulted,” she said.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican, said he was pleased with the outcome but stressed that authorities "continue to have concerns for potential violence in the coming days, which is why I intend to maintain security levels at the Statehouse as we approach the presidential inauguration.”

Utah's new governor, Republican Spencer Cox, shared photos on his Twitter account showing him with what appeared to be hundreds of National Guard troops and law enforcement officers standing behind him, all wearing masks. Cox called the quiet protests a best-case scenario and said many ”agitating groups" had canceled their plans for the day.

At Oregon's Capitol, fewer than a dozen men wearing military-style outfits, black ski masks and helmets stood nearby with semiautomatic weapons slung across their bodies. Some had upside-down American flags and signs reading such things as “Disarm the government.”

At the Texas Capitol, Ben Hawk walked with about a dozen demonstrators up to the locked gates carrying a bullhorn and an AR-15 rifle hanging at the side of his camouflage pants. He condemned the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and said he did not support Trump.

“All we came down here to do today was to discuss, gather, network and hang out. And it got blown and twisted completely out of proportion,” Hawk said.

At Nevada's Capitol, where demonstrators supporting Trump have flocked most weekends in recent months, all was quiet except for a lone protester with a sign.

“Trump Lost. Be Adults. Go Home,” it read.

More than a third of governors had called out the National Guard to help protect their capitols and assist local law enforcement. Several governors declared states of emergency, and others closed their capitols to the public until after Biden's inauguration.

Some legislatures also canceled sessions or pared back their work for the coming week.

Even before the violence at the Capitol, some statehouses had been the target of vandals and angry protesters during the past year.

Last spring, armed protesters entered the Michigan Capitol to object to coronavirus lockdowns. People angry over the death of George Floyd under a Minneapolis police officer's knee vandalized capitols in several states, including Colorado, Ohio, Texas and Wisconsin.

Last last month, crowds in Oregon forced their way into the Capitol in Salem to protest its closure to the public during a special legislative session on coronavirus measures.

Amid the potential for violence in the coming days, the building's first-floor windows were boarded up and the National Guard was brought in.

"The state Capitol has become a fortress,” said Oregon Senate President Peter Courtney, a Democrat. “I never thought I’d see that. It breaks my heart.”

Associated Press writers Farnoush Amiri in Columbus, Ohio; Gillian Flaccus in Salem, Oregon; Mike Householder and David Eggert in Lansing, Michigan; Meg Kinnard in Columbia, South Carolina; Rachel La Corte in Olympia, Washington; Sam Metz in Carson City, Nevada; Marc Scolforo in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; and Paul Weber in Austin, Texas, contributed to this report.

Christina Janowitz of Guilderland, N.Y., from the group "All Of Us' holds a flag while counter-protesting a Trump rally ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris at the New York State Capitol Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink) Credit: Hans Pennink Credit: Hans Pennink

Dale Gibson, of Jackson, Miss., shows off the banner he planned to hold as a counter-protester if a pro-Trump rally materialized Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. "But they done ruined my whole Sunday. Now I have to go and get drunk," Gibson said. Visibly enhanced security surrounded the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson, Miss., after FBI warned armed protests had been planned at all 50 state capitols leading up to the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. (Barbara Gauntt/The Clarion-Ledger via AP) Credit: Barbara Gauntt Credit: Barbara Gauntt

Armed protesters, who identified themselves as Liberty Boys, pose for fellow demonstrators' pictures outside the Oregon State Capitol on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Salem, Ore. The group said they want reduced government and do not support President Donald Trump or President-elect Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

A Black Lives Matter activist carrying a semi-automatic rifle walks outside at the Capitol building in Frankfort, Ky., Wednesday, Jan 17, 2021. The Capitol, the Capitol complex, and surrounding grounds have been closed. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston) Credit: Bryan Woolston Credit: Bryan Woolston

Black Lives Matter activists carrying semi-automatic weapons walk outside at the Capitol building in Frankfort, Ky., Wednesday, Jan 17, 2021. The Capitol, the Capitol complex, and surrounding grounds have been closed. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston) Credit: Bryan Woolston Credit: Bryan Woolston

A sign displayed outside the Capitol building in Frankfort, Ky., advises that the grounds are closed, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. Some state capitols are closed, fences are up and extra police are in place at statehouses across the U.S. as authorities brace for potentially violent demonstrations over the coming days. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston) Credit: Bryan Woolston Credit: Bryan Woolston

National Guard stands inside the security fencing at the Capitol ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021 in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo

Members of the Boogaloo Boys attend protest Sunday at the Ohio Statehouse in downtown Columbus, Ohio, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. (Barbara J. Perenic/The Columbus Dispatch via AP) Credit: Barbara J. Perenic Credit: Barbara J. Perenic

Capitol Police stand at the main entrance of the Pennsylvania State Capitol Sunday Jan. 17, 2021 in Harrisburg, Pa. (AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma) Credit: Jacqueline Larma Credit: Jacqueline Larma

Timothy Teagan, a member of the Boogaloo Bois movement, stands with his rifle outside the state capitol in Lansing, Mich., Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Credit: Paul Sancya Credit: Paul Sancya

A man stands outside the state capitol wearing a Trump hat with an American flag in Lansing, Mich., Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Credit: Paul Sancya Credit: Paul Sancya

National Guard walk near the Capitol as security is increased ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Washington, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Credit: Julio Cortez Credit: Julio Cortez

National Guard stand outside the Supreme Court as security is increased around the Court head of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Washington, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Credit: Julio Cortez Credit: Julio Cortez