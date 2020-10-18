X

Heath, Press score for United; Morgan's Spurs debut delayed

Manchester United's Tobin Heath celebrates scoring against West Ham United during the FA Women's Super League match at Victoria Road Stadium, London, Sunday Oct. 18, 2020. (John Walton/PA via AP)

Alex Morgan’s Tottenham debut won’t now be for another few weeks, but Tobin Heath and Christen Press are up and running

LONDON (AP) — Alex Morgan's Tottenham debut won't now be for another few weeks, but Tobin Heath and Christen Press are up and running — and scoring their first goals for Manchester United in contrasting fortunes for the American arrivals in the Women's Super League.

Two weeks after their first appearances for United, Heath struck the ball into the left-hand corner and Press came off the bench to net at the far post to complete a 4-2 victory over West Ham.

Fellow two-time World Cup winner Morgan is yet to get on the field for Tottenham after signing last month because she has yet to regain match fitness. She gave birth to Charlie Elena Carrasco in May and has not played since 2019.

Like her compatriots, Morgan came to England in search of game time ahead of the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics in 2021, with the American season curtailed by the pandemic.

“A small setback keeping me from doing what I love,” Morgan tweeted on Sunday. “Can’t wait to get on the field with this team in the next few weeks. Literally can’t wait.”

Tottenham Hotspur's Alex Morgan sit in the stands during the FA Women's Super League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United, at the Hive, in London, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. (Kirsty O'Connor/PA via AP)

Tottenham Hotspur's Alex Morgan sits in the stands during the English Women's Super League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at the Hive stadium in London Saturday, Oct 10 2020. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Tottenham Hotspur women's Alex Morgan watches from the stands, during the women's Continental League Cup match between Tottenham Hotspur and London City Lionesses , at the Hive Stadium, in London, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)

Tottenham Hotspur women's Alex Morgan speaks on her phone in the stands, during the women's Continental League Cup match between Tottenham Hotspur and London City Lionesses , at the Hive Stadium, in London, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)

Manchester United's Tobin Heath celebrates scoring against West Ham United during the FA Women's Super League match at Victoria Road Stadium, London, Sunday Oct. 18, 2020. (John Walton/PA via AP)

