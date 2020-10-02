Heat rule Adebayo, Dragic out for Game 2 of NBA Finals

Rookie Tyler Herro — who started only eight games in the regular season — was tabbed to make his first playoff start in Dragic’s vacant backcourt spot, and Meyers Leonard was picked to start at the center spot for Adebayo. Spoelstra indicated that many players would get a swing at Adebayo's minutes.

“We'll have to do this by committee," Spoelstra said.

Leonard started each of Miami's first 49 games before getting hurt in February, badly spraining an ankle. He has played sparingly since, playing about 56 minutes in three appearances off the bench — only one of those coming in the postseason.

There has been no final determination for the availability of Adebayo and Dragic for Game 3 of the series on Sunday night.

“They are our warriors and are continuing to try to lobby," Spoelstra said. “But they just need rest and recovery."

