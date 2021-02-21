Heat hold off depleted Lakers 96-94 in NBA Finals rematch

The victory was Miami's second straight following a three-game skid during this seven-game road trip. The defending Eastern Conference champions (13-17) have been under .500 since Jan. 12, but their confidence is growing.

“We’re seeing progress the last few weeks,” coach Erik Spoelstra said. “I think our defensive mental toughness was better in this game to get some stops when we weren’t able to knock down some shots in the fourth quarter.”

LeBron James had 19 points, nine assists and nine rebounds as the champs lost their second straight game without starters Anthony Davis and Dennis Schröder.

James stole the Heat's inbounds pass with 8.4 seconds left to create one last chance for the Lakers, but the 17-time All-Star passed out of a double team to Caruso, who capped his scoreless 20-minute night by missing.

“We're figuring out how to play without one of our creators in Dennis and one of our stars in AD,” Caruso said. “That's going to take a little time, and obviously we don't have practice time.”

Davis missed his third straight game after aggravating his strained right calf last weekend, and Schröder missed his second straight under the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

Kyle Kuzma scored 23 points while hitting four 3-pointers, and Montrezl Harrell had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Lakers.

The injury absences don't account for the Lakers' shooting woes over the last 10 games, including a 39% performance against Miami. LA missed five of its last six shots, including Wesley Matthews' rushed, off-balance 3-pointer with 15 seconds left.

“We're going to continue to work on our habits and be great for each other,” James said. “We all put in the work, so it’s not that. The law of averages will even itself out. We had lapses last season, and we had them during the playoffs. We know they’ll even them out over the course of the year.”

TIP-INS

Heat: Avery Bradley, a starter for the Lakers last season who missed their playoff run after opting out of the NBA restart, missed this game for Miami with a calf strain. ... Goran Dragić missed his eighth straight game with a sprained left ankle.

Lakers: Schröder will miss at least two more games in quarantine, coach Frank Vogel said. The Lakers hope he'll return Friday against Portland.

HERRO HURT

Tyler Herro left after playing less than 14 minutes due to a hip pointer. He will be re-evaluated Sunday, Spoelstra said.

“We’re used to it,” Spoelstra said of the Heat's latest injury. “Every game there’s going to be something. This is developing a level of toughness in our group."

Max Strus missed eight 3-pointers in Herro’s place.

UP NEXT

Heat: At Thunder on Monday.

Lakers: Host Wizards on Monday.

