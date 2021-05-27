Heart inflammation after virus is rare in Big Ten athletes

Most of those whose scans showed inflammation were men. Age and race data were not included.

The yearly incidence of sudden cardiac death in college athletes has been estimated at 1 in 50,000.

“Even a small number of events in a young and apparently healthy population has devastating consequences,’’ the study authors said.

Dr. Saurabh Rajpal, a cardiologist at Ohio State University and study co-author, said the composite results echo other studies including one at his university. But he noted that the new data found widespread variations in prevalence of affected athletes, from zero at one university to 7% at another.

Different imaging scanners and techniques may explain the variations, Rajpal said, adding that the results underscore a need to develop a standard protocol for heart testing in athletes.

Athletes who develop heart inflammation should be sidelined until symptoms disappear and imaging scans are normal, he said.

Those with COVID-19 want to know “how long until we can go back and start playing? We mostly just make up a number,’’ Rajpal said. “As we follow more patients, we will be able to come up with an answer.’’

The authors emphasize that the imaging scans detected more heart inflammation than other less expensive tests, and found it in some athletes who had normal results on those other tests. But a JAMA Cardiology editorial questioned whether imaging should be required for deciding when athletes at the college and high school level can return to play.

Since it remains unknown whether inflammation found on the scans poses a potential risk for sudden death, relying on blood tests and other more widely available methods should be considered, the editorial suggests. Athletes, their families, coaches and other stakeholders should be aware that imaging may pick up a few more cases of inflammation, but also might lead to unnecessary restrictions on returning to play, the editorial says.

