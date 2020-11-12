Heart condition forces Penn St. RB Brown to give up football

Brown was Penn State’s leading rusher in 2019 and was expected to be one of the best backs in the country in 2020. He ended last season with a career game, running for 202 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries in a victory over Memphis in the Cotton Bowl.

Just days before the Big Ten started its abbreviated and delayed season last month, Penn State announced Brown would not be available to play because of a medical condition — though there was hope he might return.

"The pain of not being able to play the game I love hurts and I can't explain how I'm feeling right now," Brown wrote on social media. "However, I can walk away from the game knowing I truly gave my all at every practice, on every down and in the locker room everyday."

Penn State is off to an 0-3 start and heading to Nebraska on Saturday.