Hearings result in 13 of Texans QB's accusers being ID'd

Court records show Hardin has filed motions asking that the seven remaining women who have not revealed their names also make their identities public.

During Friday’s hearings, Hardin accused Buzbee of using press conferences and social media to make coordinated attacks against Watson that the quarterback’s legal team could not fight because they don’t know the women’s identities.

Hardin said he sympathizes with the online attacks the accusers have faced, but that Watson has also suffered consequences, as he has been repeatedly called a rapist on social media.

“Deshaun Watson is not responsible for third party crazies out there that abuse these women,” Hardin said.

Hardin has called the claims against Watson "meritless" and has alleged they were made following a failed attempt to blackmail his client for $30,000.

Buzbee asked both judges to keep the women’s names private, arguing that is common in sexual assault cases. Buzbee also suggested the women’s names could be released to Hardin and his legal team without being made public.

He said the women already have been accused of not being real or doing this only for money and that such attacks would grow if their names were revealed.

“There’s been all these allegations against these women just hurled at them and then on social media they’re threatened with their own lives,” Buzbee said.

Judge Davis said Buzbee’s legal team might be getting an unfair advantage because of his use of media coverage.

“A balance of interests is required for both parties,” Davis said.

The 22 women accuse Watson of exposing himself, touching them with his penis or kissing them against their will while he got a massage. At least one woman has alleged Watson forced her to perform oral sex. All of the women are either licensed massage therapists or worked in a spa or similar business. The first lawsuit was filed on March 16 and the most recent one was filed Monday.

The Associated Press generally does not name victims of sexual assault without their consent, but the first woman who sued, Ashley Solis, spoke publicly Tuesday. She says she now suffers from panic attacks, anxiety, depression and is no longer comfortable working as a massage therapist.

Houston police and the NFL have said they are investigating the allegations against Watson, and Nike has suspended its endorsement contract with him.

In a recent email to season ticket holders, Texans chairman Cal McNair, whose family owns the team, said the team takes “these allegations very seriously.”

Watson led the NFL in yards passing last season. He signed a four-year, $156 million contract extension with the Texans last offseason, but he became unhappy with the direction of the team as Houston sunk to 4-12. Watson requested a trade in January.

___

