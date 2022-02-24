Hearing resumes for parents of school shooting suspect

Videos and texts between Ethan and his friend, Brady, in August show Ethan with a gun and inviting Brady to a gun range, said Shannon Smith, Jennifer Crumbley’s attorney.

"The friend is saying things like ‘Nice. Now pull the trigger. jk, jk, jk,’” Smith told Wagrowski, who explained that “jk” is shorthand for “just kidding.”

"Ethan responds about how his dad left the gun out but Ethan knows gun safety so its no problem. And then he says: 'Now, it’s time to shoot up the school. JK JK JK JK,'" Smith said.

“This conversation existed between Ethan and his friend, but there is not any kind of conversation like this between Ethan and his mother or Ethan and his father?” Smith asked, to which Wagorwski responded “no.”

But prosecutors alluded to a disconnect between Ethan and his parents, including texts to his friend in which he talks about his “dark side.”

“In a text on April 5, 2021, Ethan writes: ‘Now my mom thinks I take drugs. Like she thinks the reason why I’m so mad and sad all the time is because I take drugs, and she doesn’t worry about my mental health,'” assistant prosecutor Marc Keast said. “And then he writes: ’They make me feel like I’m the problem.'"

A day before the shooting, the school left a voicemail for Jennifer Crumbley informing her that a teacher was concerned that Ethan had searched for ammunition online using his phone. A sheriff's office computer crimes investigator testified Feb. 8 at the couple's preliminary examination that she later asked her son in a text if he “at least” showed school officials a photo of the gun the parents gave Ethan as an early Christmas gift.

On the morning of the shooting, Ethan's parents were summoned to the school and confronted with his drawings, which included a handgun and the words: “The thoughts won’t stop. Help me.” Authorities said the parents refused to take him home after the 13-minute meeting and were told to get him counseling.

The Crumbleys are jailed on $500,000 bond. The case against them is highly unusual because parents are rarely held criminally responsible for teens accused in mass school shootings.

The Crumbleys’ attorneys have insisted the couple didn’t know their son might be planning an attack and didn’t make the gun easy to find in their home.

Last month, Ethan Crumbley's attorneys filed a notice of an insanity defense.

He is lodged alone in a cell in the Oakland County Jail's clinic to keep him from seeing and hearing adult inmates. Defense attorneys want him moved to a juvenile facility, but prosecutors say he would pose a potential risk of harm to the safety of other juveniles.

An Oakland County Circuit Court judge said during a hearing for Ethan Crumbley on Tuesday that he expected to have a ruling by early next week on whether the teen will remain in the adult jail or be transferred to the county's Children's Village.

FILE - This undated combination of photos provided by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office shows James Crumbley, left, and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of Ethan Crumbley, a teenager accused of killing four students in a shooting at Oxford High School, in Michigan. The couple face a key hearing to determine if they will face trial. Attorneys for the Crumbleys have asked a judge to consider a postponement so they can further prepare. But there was no decision from the judge ahead of the hearing Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. (Oakland County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

Ethan Crumbley attends a hearing at Oakland County circuit court in Pontiac, Mich., on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, over the teen's placement as he awaits trial. Crumbley, 15, is charged with the fatal shooting of four fellow students and the wounding of seven others, including a teacher at Oxford High School on Nov. 30. (David Guralnick/Detroit News via AP, Pool)

Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of Ethan Crumbley, a teenager accused of killing four students in a shooting at Oxford High School, appears during a preliminary examination on involuntary manslaughter charge in Rochester Hills, Mich., Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. A day before four students were killed at the school, Jennifer Crumbley sent her son a text message asking if he had showed teachers a "pic of your new gun," an investigator testified Tuesday. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)