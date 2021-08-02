Hearing begins for lawmaker who shared rape accuser's name

In her opening statement, Giddings said the ethics investigation was little more than an unfair attack by political opponents and said she was exercising her constitutionally protected right to free speech by sharing the link that revealed the intern's identity.

Giddings also said she believed the outcome of the hearing had been pre-determined and left the hearing room after making her statement while the panel continued its work, saying she would return only if required by the ethics panel.

“I will not subject myself to being lambasted,” by politically motivated opponents, Giddings said.

Panel members then started to question witnesses but Giddings did not appear each time that the panel gave her the opportunity to cross-examine them.

Rep. Brooke Green, a Democrat and one of the bipartisan group of lawmakers that signed onto an ethics compliant, said that the other two dozen lawmakers who also signed the complaint were approached individually and not told who else was signing to ensure that political motivations didn't play a part.

Green said the complaint was made because the Legislature has an obligation to ensure that sexual assault victims are safe and not revictimized by having their privacy violated.

After the intern's name was publicized, she said the harassment was overwhelming, making an already traumatic experience much worse.

Rep. Greg Chaney, a Republican who brought one of the complaints against Giddings, said not all speech is protected under the First Amendment, including speech that wrongly defames someone. Chaney also said that Giddings' actions amounted to retaliation against an employee or coworker who reports harassment or sex assault and therefore did not qualify as constitutionally protected speech.

Giddings didn't return to the hearing room to cross-examine Chaney. But in her May 18 written response to Chaney's complaint, Giddings said that she posted a link to the article identifying the alleged victim and did not write it herself.

“I did not edit the content or have any control over the content,” Giddings wrote in the response. “In effect, I performed the modern version of the old practice of handling someone a page of the newspaper from the newsstand.”

Democratic Rep. Brooke Green of Boise, far left, testifies before the Idaho legislature's ethics committee in a hearing Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Boise, Idaho, to determine if Rep. Priscilla Giddings, a Republican, acted inappropriately when she publicized the name and photo of a woman who said she was raped by another lawmaker. Green was one of about 25 lawmakers who signed on to ethics complaints against Giddings. (AP Photo/Rebecca Boone) Credit: Rebecca Boone Credit: Rebecca Boone