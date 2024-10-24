Healthy LaMelo Ball shines in 1st game since January, scoring 34 points in Hornets' win

Ball made four 3-pointers and all 10 of his free throws to help Charlotte to the victory.

The Hornets are counting on Ball to be on the court a lot more than he has been in recent years as they attempt to end an eight-year playoff drought.

He was the third overall pick in the 2020 draft and was named Rookie of the Year that season before making the All-Star game in his second year. But soon he began to struggle with ankle injuries and was limited to just 58 games combined in the last two seasons because of them.

Now that he seems to have put those problems behind him, first-year coach Charles Lee was asked what a healthy Ball does for his team.

Lee exhaled deeply and smiled before answering.

“He’s like the engine for us,” he said. “If we have a healthy LaMelo Ball, we’re going to do a lot of really good things because I know that he’s going to continue to grow and he helps everyone around him continue to be better, too.”

The 23-year-old was all smiles after the game and reflected on being back on the court after his tough stretch.

“It’s blessings, just doing what we love,” he said. “We grew up playing basketball, so to be able to still do it for your living is an amazing feeling.”

Lee said that Ball has been consistent in his commitment to being great since their first phone call after he was hired and raved about his young star.

“He wants to be someone who earns the trust of his teammates and his coaches, and wants to be a winner and wants to impact winning,” Lee said. “So I told him what I think is going to help us impact winning and I think that you saw tonight him implementing that with some of his defensive efforts, some of the multiple efforts that he made and then offensively playing with the pass and driving. So, I’m all around excited for him.”

The Hornets trailed by as many at 18 points Wednesday before surging late to rally for the victory. Ball was encouraged by how the team came together after struggling early in the game.

“First game, you want to just come out and set a tone,” he said. “So we had to get that first win.”

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP