COVID-19 scare leaves Wolfpack with 13 players for CWS game

Carson Falksken played second in place of J.T. Jarrett, Eddie Eisert was designated hitter instead of Terrell Tatum, and DeAngelo Giles moved into Vojtech's spot at third.

NC State would have to lose Friday and again Saturday to not reach the CWS finals for the first time.

Coach Elliott Avent told ESPN before the game that he gave his available players the choice of forfeiting the Friday game with the hope of having some players back on Saturday. The 13 players told him they wanted to play.

Avent also said he would pull his team off the field during the game and forfeit if he believed his players were risking injury.

Avent said Monday that an illness was running through the team but made no mention of it possibly being COVID-19. He said associate head coach Chris Hart had been sick for five or six days and that Jarrett and pitcher Cameron Cotter weren’t feeling well.

The pandemic heavily disrupted college sports over the past year and three teams dropped out of an NCAA championship event because of COVID-19: The VCU men’s basketball team, the Michigan men’s ice hockey team and the Rice women’s volleyball team.

North Carolina State head Coach Elliott Avent exits the locker room during a delay due to COVID-19 safety protocols before their baseball game against Vanderbilt at the College World Series Friday, June 25, 2021, at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

North Carolina State pitching coach Clint Chrysler, right, speaks with right handed pitcher Dalton Feeney (19) in the dugout during a delay due to health and safety protocols before their baseball game against Vanderbilt in the College World Series Friday, June 25, 2021, at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)