Health panel expands lung cancer screening for more smokers

The task force recommendation means insurers must offer the screening without a copay to people who meet the criteria.

The changes “mean more Black people and women are now eligible for lung cancer screening, which is a step in the right direction,” Dr. John B. Wong, a task force member at Tufts Medical Center, said in a statement.

The panel said African Americans and women tend to be less heavy smokers and may not have met the earlier screening threshold despite being at risk for lung cancer.

In an editorial in JAMA Surgery, cancer specialists welcomed the changes.

But "unfortunately, lowering the age and pack-year requirements alone does not guarantee increased equity in lung cancer screening,” wrote Dr. Yolonda Colson and colleagues at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Her team noted “formidable” barriers including poor access to health care and even doctors not familiar enough with the screening to identify good candidates and help them decide.

One recent study found just 14% of people eligible for lung cancer screening under the prior guidelines had actually gotten it. In contrast, 60% to 80% of people eligible for breast, colon or cervical cancer screening get checked.

People offered lung cancer screenings also must consider the risks of invasive testing to tell if any abnormality spotted by the scan really is a tumor. Lung biopsies occasionally cause serious, even fatal, complications.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.