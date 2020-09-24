Health officials seek to block Trump rally in Virginia

John Fredericks, a conservative radio host and chairman of the Virginia delegation for the Trump campaign, said Democrats are trying to block the rally for political reasons.

“Panic has set in amongst Virginia Democrats," Fredericks said. Northam is a Democrat.

Hillary Clinton easily won Virginia in 2016, and the state has not been a focal point of either campaign this year. But Fredericks said the internal polling data he sees each morning shows the race tightening to the point where he said it's now winnable for Trump.

Trump’s campaign has insisted it takes appropriate health precautions, including handing out masks and hand sanitizer and checking the temperatures of rallygoers. But many of his campaign rallies have seen thousands of maskless supporters standing shoulder to shoulder, something Dwamena noted in her letter.