Health care fraud trial: Doctor acquitted on 7 of 8 counts

At least 25 people in Mississippi have been charged; 20 either have pleaded guilty or been convicted of participating in the scheme.

Those who pleaded guilty include former pharmacist Marco Moran, 47, who testified against Auzenne and Clark.

Moran said his Custom Care Pharmacy was opened to process fraudulent prescriptions for pain creams and other medications, and that he paid Auzenne $127,000 in kickbacks.

Auzenne said that $127,000 check covered consulting fees, and that his only connections with Moran were membership in a college fraternity and a $40,000 loan he made to Moran to open Custom Care Pharmacy.

Asked why he would loan a virtual stranger $40,000, Auzenne replied, “He was well known in the Black community.”

Auzenne testified that he never signed the hundreds of prescriptions for the medications under his name.

Character witnesses testified that both defendants were honest and trustworthy. They also said Clark probably didn't know she was doing anything wrong because she was naive and eager to please.