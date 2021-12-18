Head of UK 'partygate' probe mired in office's own events

Case was brought in to investigate the scandal after a video surfaced of a mock press conference where some of Johnson’s staff appeared to make light of a party that violated the rules. Until that time, the prime minister had steadfastly denied that government officials had broken any lockdown rules.

The Times of London newspaper reported Saturday that one of the events held by Case’s department, the Cabinet Office, was listed in digital calendars as “Christmas party!” and was organized by a member of Case’s team.

The Cabinet Office said Friday that the event was a virtual quiz in which a small number of people who had been working together in the same office took part from their desks.

“The Cabinet Secretary played no part in the event but walked through the team’s office on the way to his own office,’’ the office said in a statement. “No outside guests or other staff were invited or present. This lasted for an hour and drinks and snacks were bought by those attending. He also spoke briefly to staff in the office before leaving.”