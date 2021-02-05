HBO docuseries to explore Woody Allen, Mia Farrow fallout

“Allen v. Farrow" will include the “charmed courtship” of filmmaker Allen and actor Farrow; daughter Dylan Farrow's allegations of abuse as a child, and Allen's relationship with Mia Farrow's adult daughter, Soon-Yi, who became his wife, HBO said Friday.

The documentary will explore the “private story” through interviews with Mia, Dylan and Ronan Farrow and investigators, and an examination of court documents and previously unreleased material, the channel said. Film experts will discuss Allen’s work and its re-evaluation in light of his personal life.