Hawks trade AJ Griffin to Rockets for No. 44 pick in NBA draft, AP source says

Witnesses to van crash into Middletown house included 911 caller who was hit first and following

By CHARLES ODUM – Associated Press
20 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks moved back into the NBA draft on Thursday by trading forward AJ Griffin to the Houston Rockets for the No. 44 pick, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been announced.

The Hawks made French teen Zaccharie Risacher the No. 1 overall pick in the draft Wednesday night. It was Atlanta's only pick in the draft before Thursday's trade.

The trade of Griffin, a 2022 first-round pick, helps to clear playing time for Risacher, a wing.

Griffin was limited by injuries, including an ankle sprain, to 20 games this season. He averaged 8.9 points and 2.2 rebounds while playing in 72 games, including 12 starts, as a rookie in the 2022-23 season.

