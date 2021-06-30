Hawks dealing with injuries to Young, Capela in East final

With veteran Lou Williams filling in for Young and scoring 21 points, the Hawks romped to a dominating win.

McMillan said Young's status for Thursday's contest would likely be made shortly before tipoff, just as it was for Game 4.

“He didn't feel comfortable enough to put pressure on his foot," the coach said. “We'll get a report (Wednesday), but I'm sure he'll be a game-time decision.”

The Bucks also are dealing with a potentially serious injury to one of their key players. Two-time league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo went down in the third quarter of Game 4 with a hyperextended left knee while trying to contest a dunk by Capela.

Atlanta has dealt with a rash of injuries all season, most recently losing De'Andre Hunter for the rest of the playoffs after he reinjured his right knee in an opening-round victory over the Knicks. Hunter underwent surgery for a torn lateral meniscus and is expected to make a full recovery in time for training camp.

Cam Reddish also missed much of the season with an Achilles injury, but he played a big role in Game 4. In just his second appearance since Feb. 21, the second-year player scored 12 points, grabbed five rebounds and had two steals and a block in over 23 minutes of playing time.

“You have to adapt,” McMillan said. “That's part of coaching. That's part of the NBA."

Before Capela was injured, he pulled off an amazing play that sent social media into a frenzy. While falling out of bounds behind the basket, with the shot clock about to expire, he launched one over the backboard with 7-footer Brook Lopez in his face.

Nothing but net.

“Sometimes there are plays in a game, either you make or your opponent makes, that you know it may be your night,” McMillan said with a smile. “I think Larry Bird shot a shot liek that, but it wasn't as deep as Clint's. Clint was out of bounds and fading away. You just felt like it was gonna be our night when that ball went through.”

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) grimaces as he falls next to Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela during the second half in Game 4 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals in Atlanta on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Antetokounmpo hobbled off the court with an injured left knee. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Credit: Curtis Compton Credit: Curtis Compton

Atlanta Hawks' Clint Capela falls to the court after being hit during the second half against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 4 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Atlanta Hawks' Clint Capela (15) lies on the court after being hit during the second half against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 4 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela fall to the court during the second half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela celebrates after scoring against the Milwaukee Bucks during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young, who did not play, celebrates a score during the second half against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 4 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson