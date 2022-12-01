Hawaii volcano's lava oozes toward key Big Island highway

Lava crossed the Mauna Loa Observatory access road Monday night and cut off its power, Hon said. It’s the world’s premier station that measures heat-trapping carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. The federal government is looking for a temporary alternate site on the Hawaiian island and is contemplating flying a generator to the observatory to get its power back so it can take measurements again.

Meanwhile, scientists are trying to measure the gas emitted from the eruption.

Anne Andersen left her overnight shift as a nurse to see the spectacle Wednesday, afraid the road would soon be closed.

“It’s Mother Nature showing us her face,” she said, as the volcano belched gas on the horizon. “It’s pretty exciting.”

Gordon Brown, visiting from Loomis, California, could see the bright orange lava from the bedroom of his rental house, so he and his wife went out for a closer view. "It is so bright, it just blows my mind,” Brown said.

Mauna Loa last erupted in 1984. The current eruption is its 34th since written record keeping began in 1843. Its smaller neighbor, Kilauea, has been erupting since September 2021, so visitors to the national park were treated to the rare sight of two simultaneous eruptive events: the glow from Kilauea's lava lake and lava from a Mauna Loa fissure.

Officials were initially concerned that lava flowing down Mauna Loa would head toward the community of South Kona, but scientists later assured the public the eruption had migrated to a rift zone on the volcano's northeast flank and wasn’t threatening communities.

Gov. David Ige has issued an emergency proclamation to allow responders to arrive quickly or limit access as needed. He's dealt with multiple volcanic eruptions during his eight years as governor, and said it’s impossible to redirect the glowing rock.

“There is no physical way or technological way to change the course of where the lava flows,” Ige told a news conference, recalling how many wished it was possible in 2018, when Kilauea sent lava pouring across homes, farms and roads.

"The power of Mother Nature and Madam Pele overwhelms anything that we can do,” Ige said, referring to the Hawaiian deity of volcanoes and fire.

If lava does cross the highway, the Hawaii National Guard can help plan for alternatives and try to set up bypass routes, the governor said.

___

Kelleher reported from Honolulu. Selsky reported from Salem, Oregon. Contributing to this report were Associated Press journalists Audrey McAvoy in Honolulu and Greg Bull and Haven Daley in Hilo.

Credit: Gregory Bull Credit: Gregory Bull

Credit: Gregory Bull Credit: Gregory Bull

Credit: Gregory Bull Credit: Gregory Bull

Credit: Gregory Bull Credit: Gregory Bull

Credit: Gregory Bull Credit: Gregory Bull

Credit: Gregory Bull Credit: Gregory Bull

Credit: Gregory Bull Credit: Gregory Bull

Credit: Gregory Bull Credit: Gregory Bull

Credit: Gregory Bull Credit: Gregory Bull

Credit: Gregory Bull Credit: Gregory Bull

Credit: Gregory Bull Credit: Gregory Bull

Credit: Gregory Bull Credit: Gregory Bull

Credit: Gregory Bull Credit: Gregory Bull

Credit: Gregory Bull Credit: Gregory Bull

Credit: Gregory Bull Credit: Gregory Bull

Credit: Gregory Bull Credit: Gregory Bull

Credit: Gregory Bull Credit: Gregory Bull