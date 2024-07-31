Hawaii Gov. Josh Green tells AP a $4 billion settlement for 2023 Maui wildfire could come next week

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said Wednesday the parties in Lahaina wildfire lawsuits against the state, Maui County and utilities are close to a global settlement of claims that will be worth a little over $4 billion.
Green said he’s hoping to finalize the details in coming days, perhaps as soon as Aug. 6, which would be two days before the one-year anniversary of the fire that killed 102 people and wiped out historic Lahaina.
In Other News
1
Canada women's soccer team reaches Olympics QF despite points deduction...
2
Guantanamo inmate accused of being main plotter of 9/11 attacks to...
3
Venezuela's Maduro asks Supreme Court to audit the presidential...
4
Many top swimmers are going slower than expected in the Olympic pool...
5
Trump's appearance before Black journalists leads to memorable...