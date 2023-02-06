Hawaii firefighter dies after being swept into storm drain

As of Monday, a GoFundMe page for the firefighter raised more than $136,000.

“My heart tells me that Tre’ wants to say thank you for loving his family, his fire ’ohana, his friends during this time,” his mother's statement said, using the Hawaiian word for family. “He’d want people to keep giving blood, to keep doing your part as a hero, in the way he lived every day on Earth.”

The county didn’t release additional details about what happened to him.

“We’re especially devastated by the turn of events,” Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen Jr. said in a statement. “My heart was broken by the news. Every day our emergency responders put their lives at risk to help others, looking out for the community they serve.”