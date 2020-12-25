Hawaii beats Houston 28-14 in New Mexico Bowl -- in Texas

Houston's Clayton Tune was 20 of 38 for 216 yards with two touchdown and three interceptions.

Hawaii raced to a 21-0 lead in the first half, with Cordeiro throwing scoring passes of 3 yards to Dae Dae Hunter, 75 yards to Turner, and 4 yards to Jonah Laulu.

Houston rallied with two touchdowns in the third quarter, with Tune throwing a 7-yard scoring pass to Nathaniel Dell and a 26-yarder to Christian Trahan.

After Trahan's score, Turner returned the kickoff 92 yards to cap the scoring.

