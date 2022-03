Havertz gives Chelsea moment of joy after turbulent week

But this was always going to be a game that stood out more because of events off the pitch.

Chelsea has been granted a special license to keep playing after Abramovich was sanctioned because of his ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, halting his attempt to sell the club.

Newcastle, meanwhile, is facing renewed scrutiny after Saudi Arabia staged a mass execution on Saturday, putting to death 81 people convicted of various crimes. Newcastle was bought by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund in October, although both the club and the Premier League have insisted that the Saudi state isn’t involved in the running of the club.

Havertz may have been fortunate to escape with just a yellow card for elbowing Dan Burn in the head in an aerial duel in the first half. In the end, his goal meant Chelsea escaped with a win that may quell talk of a full-blown crisis — for now.

In other games, Watford boosted its hopes of avoiding relegation with a 2-1 win at Southampton and Leeds ended a six-game losing streak by beating last-place Norwich 2-1 thanks to an injury-time winner. West Ham also earned a 2-1 win over Aston Villa after Ukrainian forward Andriy Yarmolenko scored the opening goal and Wolverhampton beat Everton 1-0.

Arsenal was playing Leicester in the late game.

Caption Chelsea's Kai Havertz, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Sunday, March 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Caption Watford's Cucho Hernandez celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Watford at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, England, Sunday March 13, 2022. (Kieran Cleeves/PA via AP)