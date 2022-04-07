Haunting Canada boarding school shot wins World Press Photo

Last May, the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc Nation announced the discovery of 215 gravesites near Kamloops, British Columbia. It was Canada’s largest Indigenous residential school and the discovery of the graves was the first of numerous, similar grim sites across the country.

“So we started to have, I suppose, a personification of some of the children that went to these schools that didn’t come home,” Bracken said in comments released by contest organizers. “There’s also these little crosses by the highway. And I knew right away that I wanted to photograph the line of these these crosses with these little children’s clothes hanging on them to commemorate and to honor those kids and to make them visible in a way that they hadn’t been for a long time.”

Indigenous peoples elsewhere in the world featured in two other of the annual competition's top prizes. The winners were chosen out of 64,823 photographs and open format entries by 4,066 photographers from 130 countries.

“Together the global winners pay tribute to the past, while inhabiting the present and looking towards the future,” Effendi said.

Australian photographer Matthew Abbott won the Photo Story of the Year prize for a series of images for National Geographic/Panos Pictures that document how the Nawarddeken people of West Arnhem Land in northern Australia fight fire with fire by deliberately burning off undergrowth to remove fuel that could spark far larger wildfires.

The Long-Term Project award went to Lalo de Almeida of Brazil for a series of photos for Folha de São Paulo/Panos Pictures called “Amazonian Dystopia” that charts the effects of the exploitation of the Amazon region, particularly on Indigenous communities forced to deal with environmental degradation.

In regional awards announced previously, Bram Janssen of The Associated Press won the Stories category in Asia with a series of photos from a Kabul cinema and AP photographer Dar Yasin earned an honorable mention for photos from Kashmir titled “Endless War.”

Yasin, together with Mukhtar Khan and Channi Anand, won the 2020 Pulitzer Prize in feature photography for their coverage of the war in Kashmir.

Caption This image provided by World Press Photo, part of a series titled Amazonian Dystopia, by Lalo de Almeida for Folha de Sao Paulo/Panos Pictures which won the World Press Photo Long-Term Project award,, shows Members of the Munduruku community line up to board a plane at Altamira Airport, in Para, Brazil, on 14 June 2013. After protesting at the site of the construction of the Belo Monte Dam on the Xingu River, they traveled to the national capital Brasilia to present their demands to the government. The Munduruku community inhabit the banks of another tributary of the Amazon, the Tapajos River, several hundred kilometers away, where the government has plans to build further hydroelectric projects. Despite pressure from indigenous people, environmentalists and non-governmental organizations, the Belo Monte project was built and completed in 2019. (Lalo de Almeida for Folha de Sao Paulo/Panos Pictures/World Press Photo via AP) Credit: Lalo de Almeida

Caption This image provided by World Press Photo, part of a series titled Amazonian Dystopia, by Lalo de Almeida for Folha de Sao Paulo/Panos Pictures which won the World Press Photo Long-Term Project award,, shows A member of the Quilombola community – an Afro-Brazilian community consisting of Black Brazilians, some of whom are descendants of enslaved peoples from the African continent – lies passed out drunk on a bench, in Pedras Negras, Sao Francisco do Guapore, Rondonia, Brazil, Jan. 29, 2021. The process of providing land deeds to communities started by former enslaved people was already slow before Jair Bolsonaro's election. It has now stalled completely, as a result of the president's resolve not to demarcate further land for such communities in the Amazon. (Lalo de Almeida for Folha de Sao Paulo/Panos Pictures/World Press Photo via AP) Credit: Lalo de Almeida

Caption This image provided by World Press Photo, part of a series titled Amazonian Dystopia, by Lalo de Almeida for Folha de Sao Paulo/Panos Pictures which won the World Press Photo Long-Term Project award,, shows Massive deforestation is evident in Apui, a municipality along the Trans-Amazonian Highway, southern Amazon, Brazil, August 24, 2020. Apui is one of the region's most deforested municipalities. (Lalo de Almeida for Folha de Sao Paulo/Panos Pictures/World Press Photo via AP) Credit: Lalo de Almeida

Caption This image provided by World Press Photo, part of a series titled Amazonian Dystopia, by Lalo de Almeida for Folha de Sao Paulo/Panos Pictures which won the World Press Photo Long-Term Project award,, shows A boy rests on a dead tree trunk in the Xingu River in Paratizao, a community located near the Belo Monte hydroelectric dam, Par·, Brazil, on August 28, 2018. He is surrounded by patches of dead trees, formed after the flooding of the reservoir. (Lalo de Almeida for Folha de Sao Paulo/Panos Pictures/World Press Photo via AP) Credit: Lalo de Almeida

Caption This image provided by World Press Photo which won the World Press Photo Story Of The Year award by Matthew Abbott for National Geographic Magazine/Panos Pictures, titled Saving Forests With Fire, shows Nawarddeken elder Conrad Maralngurra burns grass to protect the Mamadawerre community from late-season 'wildfires', in Mamadawerre, Arnhem Land, Australia, May 3, 2021. The late-evening fire will die out naturally once the temperature drops and moisture levels rise. (Matthew Abbott for National Geographic/Panos Pictures/World Press Photo via AP) Credit: Matthew Abbott

Caption This image provided by World Press Photo, part of a series titled Amazonian Dystopia, by Lalo de Almeida for Folha de Sao Paulo/Panos Pictures which won the World Press Photo Long-Term Project award,, shows An aerial view of the construction of the Belo Monte Dam on the Xingu River, Altamira, Para, Brazil, Sept. 3, 2013. More than 80% of the river's water has been diverted from its natural course to build the hydroelectric project. The drastic reduction in water flow has an adverse impact both on the environment and on the livelihoods of traditional communities living downstream of the dam. (Lalo de Almeida for Folha de Sao Paulo/Panos Pictures/World Press Photo via AP) Credit: Lalo de Almeida

Caption This image provided by World Press Photo, part of a series titled Amazonian Dystopia, by Lalo de Almeida for Folha de Sao Paulo/Panos Pictures which won the World Press Photo Long-Term Project award,, shows A billboard with a message of support to President Bolsonaro stands alongside the Trans-Amazonian Highway, Altamira, Para, Brazil, July 20, 2020. It was financed by local farmers. Agribusiness is one of the president's main pillars of political support (Lalo de Almeida for Folha de Sao Paulo/Panos Pictures/World Press Photo via AP) Credit: Lalo de Almeida

Caption This image provided by World Press Photo is part of a video composed of digital and film photographs titled Blood is a Seed (La Sangre Es Una Semilla) by Isadora Romero which won the World Press Photo Open Format award, and questions the disappearance of seeds, forced migration, colonization, and the subsequent loss of ancestral knowledge. (Isadora Romero/World Press Photo via AP) Credit: Isadora Romero

Caption This image provided by World Press Photo is part of a video composed of digital and film photographs titled Blood is a Seed (La Sangre Es Una Semilla) by Isadora Romero which won the World Press Photo Open Format award, and questions the disappearance of seeds, forced migration, colonization, and the subsequent loss of ancestral knowledge. (Isadora Romero/World Press Photo via AP) Credit: Isadora Romero

Caption This image provided by World Press Photo is part of a video composed of digital and film photographs titled Blood is a Seed (La Sangre Es Una Semilla) by Isadora Romero which won the World Press Photo Open Format award, and questions the disappearance of seeds, forced migration, colonization, and the subsequent loss of ancestral knowledge. (Isadora Romero/World Press Photo via AP) Credit: Isadora Romero

Caption This image provided by World Press Photo which won the World Press Photo Story Of The Year award by Matthew Abbott for National Geographic Magazine/Panos Pictures, titled Saving Forests With Fire, shows Stacey Lee, 11-years-old, left, setting the bark of trees alight to produce a natural light source to help hunt for file snakes (Acrochordus arafurae), in Djulkar, Arnhem Land, Australia, on 22 July 2021. (Matthew Abbott for National Geographic/Panos Pictures/World Press Photo via AP) Credit: Matthew Abbott

Caption This image provided by World Press Photo is part of a video composed of digital and film photographs titled Blood is a Seed (La Sangre Es Una Semilla) by Isadora Romero which won the World Press Photo Open Format award, and questions the disappearance of seeds, forced migration, colonization, and the subsequent loss of ancestral knowledge. (Isadora Romero/World Press Photo via AP) Credit: Isadora Romero

Caption This image provided by World Press Photo which won the World Press Photo Story Of The Year award by Matthew Abbott for National Geographic Magazine/Panos Pictures, titled Saving Forests With Fire, shows A black kite (subspecies Affinis of Milvus migrans) flies above a cool-burn fire lit by hunters earlier in the day, in Mamadawerre, Arnhem Land, Australia, May 2, 2021. The raptor, also known as a firehawk, is native to Northern and Eastern Australia, and hunts near active fires, snatching up large insects, small mammals, and reptiles as they flee the flames. (Matthew Abbott for National Geographic/Panos Pictures/World Press Photo via AP) Credit: Matthew Abbott

Caption This image provided by World Press Photo is part of a video composed of digital and film photographs titled Blood is a Seed (La Sangre Es Una Semilla) by Isadora Romero which won the World Press Photo Open Format award, and questions the disappearance of seeds, forced migration, colonization, and the subsequent loss of ancestral knowledge. (Isadora Romero/World Press Photo via AP) Credit: Isadora Romero

Caption This image provided by World Press Photo, part of a series titled Amazonian Dystopia, by Lalo de Almeida for Folha de Sao Paulo/Panos Pictures which won the World Press Photo Long-Term Project award, shows Women and children from the Piraha community, standing next to their camp on the banks of the Maici River, watch drivers passing by on the Trans-Amazonian highway hoping to be given snacks or soft drinks, Humaita, Amazon, Brazil, Sept. 21, 2016. (Lalo de Almeida for Folha de Sao Paulo/Panos Pictures/World Press Photo via AP) Credit: Lalo de Almeida

Caption This image provided by World Press Photo which won the World Press Photo Story Of The Year award by Matthew Abbott for National Geographic Magazine/Panos Pictures, titled Saving Forests With Fire, shows A group of Nawarddeken women elders hunt for turtles with homemade tools on floodplains near Gunbalanya, Arnhem Land, Australia, Oct. 31, 2021. They spent all day finding just two turtles, which are a popular delicacy. Soon the grass will be burned to make the hunt easier. (Matthew Abbott for National Geographic/Panos Pictures/World Press Photo via AP) Credit: Matthew Abbott