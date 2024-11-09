Haul out the holly! Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree arrives in New York City

The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree has arrived in New York City, signaling the start of the holiday season in the Big Apple
Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is being lifted by a crane into place at Rockefeller Plaza, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is being lifted by a crane into place at Rockefeller Plaza, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Nation & World
Updated 51 minutes ago
X

NEW YORK (AP) — The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree arrived in New York City on Saturday, signaling the start of the holiday season in the Big Apple.

The 74-foot Norway Spruce was driven into Manhattan's Center Plaza to be hoisted in place by a crane. It will take five miles (about 8 kilometers) of light strands with more than 50,000 multicolored LED bulbs to wrap the tree, whose diameter measures 43 feet (13 meters). A Swarovski star crown sparkling with 3 million crystals will top it.

The towering conifer, donated by the Albert family in West Stockbridge, Massachusetts, was cut down Thursday morning and loaded onto a flatbed truck for the 140-mile (225-kilometer) trip. It is the first Rockefeller Center Christmas tree to come from Massachusetts since 1959.

The lighting ceremony is scheduled for Dec. 4.

When it finally comes down in January, the tree will be milled into lumber for Habitat for Humanity.

Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is lifted by a crane into place at Rockefeller Plaza, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People watch the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree being lifted by a crane into place at Rockefeller Plaza, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Workers secure the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree as it is lifted by a crane into place at Rockefeller Plaza, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is lifted by a crane into place at Rockefeller Plaza, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A man touches the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree at Rockefeller Plaza, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A stake is pounded into the base of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree before being lifted by a crane into place at Rockefeller Plaza, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Workers pound a stake into the base of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree before being lifted by a crane into place at Rockefeller Plaza, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A Norway Spruce that will serve as this year's Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is cut down, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024 in West Stockbridge, Mass. (AP Photo/Matthew Cavanaugh)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A Norway Spruce that will serve as this year's Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is cut down, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024 in West Stockbridge, Mass. (AP Photo/Matthew Cavanaugh)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A Norway Spruce that will serve as this year's Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is cut down, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024 in West Stockbridge, Mass. (AP Photo/Matthew Cavanaugh)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Attacks on Israeli fans in the Netherlands prompts prime minister to...
2
Biden and Trump will meet in the Oval Office on Wednesday, the White...
3
Officials say Qatar has decided to suspend its mediation efforts on...
4
Indonesia's Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki unleashes towering columns of hot...
5
Azerbaijan is the host of the UN's climate conference, shining a...