Hataoka declared winner as rain-soaked LPGA cut to 54 holes.

Danielle Kang, the defending champion, birdied the third hole to pull within eight shots and wanted to see the LPGA acquire more resources to be able to handle weather.

“There is 18 holes of golf left out there,” Kang said. “I played three of them. I always look at golf tournaments as 72 holes, so when we don't get to finish 72 holes ... and it's not the LPGA's fault, it's not anybody's fault. Sometimes we don't have enough resources.”

She did not elaborate on what resources could have made a difference.

The tournament was a 54-hole event in the early 1990s.

Hataoka lost in a playoff to Yuka Saso in the U.S. Women's Open last month. Her last LPGA Tour victory was the Kia Classic in 2019, though she won twice on the Japan LPGA later that year.

Nasa Hataoka, of Japan, pumps her fist after a birdie putt on the 18th hole during the third round of the Marathon LPGA Classic golf tournament at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio, Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Sylvania, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

Workers push water off the putting green on the second hole during the final round of the Marathon LPGA Classic golf tournament at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio, Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Sylvania, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Dermer)