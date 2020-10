Haskins benched by Washington, which switches to Allen at QB

Allen was an offseason pickup for Washington. He played for Rivera in the coach's previous job with the Carolina Panthers.

In last Sunday's 31-17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, Haskins completed 32 of 45 attempts for 314 yards, without a touchdown or a pick. He also was sacked three times for 40 yards in losses.

A key play came on fourth-and-goal from the 13-yard line, with Haskins managing only a 5-yard pass to the 8, turning the ball over on downs.

“I wanted to see what would happen,” Rivera said after the game. “Unfortunately, that’s a situational awareness that he’ll have to understand — that ball has to be in a position to put it in the end zone. He’s still learning, he’s still growing and he’s still developing.”

Rivera said he was looking for “growth” from Haskins and added: “We’re looking at our circumstances right now as a football team. We’re in a very interesting situation right now.”

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera watches teams warm up before the first half of an NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh

Washington Football Team quarterback Kyle Allen (8) warms up before the first half of an NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Credit: Steve Helber Credit: Steve Helber

Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) hands the ball to Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson (24) against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh