Harvey Weinstein's defense case begins in sex crimes retrial. Will he be a witness?

Weinstein, 73, is being retried on rape and sexual assault charges because New York's highest court overturned his 2020 conviction. He denies the allegations, and his attorneys maintain that anything that happened between him and his accusers was consensual.

Weinstein didn't testify at his original trial. Many defendants in criminal cases don't.

The U.S. Constitution guarantees that they don't have to. Jurors are told that they can't hold such silence against defendants and that it's up to prosecutors to prove their case; defendants do not need to prove anything. If defendants do take the stand, they open themselves to pointed questioning from prosecutors.

Weinstein's lawyers began calling witnesses late Wednesday, starting with a physician-pharmacist discussing a medication that had come up in testimony.

In the weeks prior, the defense asked plenty of questions aimed at raising doubts about the credibility and accuracy of what jurors were hearing from prosecution witnesses, particularly Weinstein's three accusers in the case.

Two of the women allege that he forcibly performed oral sex on them, separately, in 2006. The third says he raped her in 2013.

All three were trying to build careers in show business and say he preyed on them by dangling work prospects.