Harvesters of valuable baby eels hope for a stable 2022

The price of the elvers rebounded last year in part because of greater ease in international trading at large during the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The eels themselves also cooperated. Maine's fishermen are limited to a little less than 10,000 pounds (4,535 kilos) of baby eels per year, and they have reached or approached that number for several years in a row. The fishing industry ends for the season in early June or when the quota is tapped out.

The eels get sold to Asian aquaculture companies that use them as seed stock so they can be raised to maturity and used as food. They are used in Japanese dishes, and some return to the United States for use in sushi restaurants.

The baby eels are by far the most valuable seafood species in Maine on a per-pound basis. Even in a down year such as 2020, they're worth more than 100 times the price of lobster.

FILE - Dustin Young wades out to check the trap on a fyke net set up to capture baby eels migrating upstream on the Penobscot River in Brewer, Maine, on May 15, 2021. The baby eel fishery has been volatile in recent years, and fishermen are hopeful for a successful season despite disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and unrest in Europe. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, files) Credit: Robert F. Bukaty