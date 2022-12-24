Hartman throws 3 TD passes, Wake Forest beats Missouri 27-17

Brady Cook threw for 215 yards on 29-of-48 passing for Missouri (6-7). He also rushed for 38 yards on 14 tries.

Missouri took its first lead, 17-14, when Cody Schrader scored from 4 yards out with 5:45 remaining in the third quarter. He finished with 54 yards on 13 carries.

Wake Forest went ahead 20-17 just 1:16 later when Hartman hooked up with Jahmal Banks for a 48-yard touchdown. Matthew Dennis missed the extra point, which ended the Demon Deacons' streak of 269 consecutive successful tries, dating to Nov. 18, 2017.

Hartman and Morin hooked up for a 16-yard touchdown with 2 1/2 minutes to play,

Justice Ellison put the Demon Deacons ahead 14-3 on a 1-yard TD run five minutes into the second quarter. He had 64 yards on 21 attempts.

After Jaylon Carlies picked off a pass by Hartman in the end zone, Cook connected on a 1-yard touchdown pass to Demariyon Houston to get Missouri within 14-10 2 1/2 minutes before halftime.

Harrison Mevis made a 35-yard field goal to cut the Missouri deficit to 7-3 late in the first quarter.

BOWL BITS

Missouri DE Isaiah McGuire, DE DJ Coleman and S Martez Manuel didn't play after deciding to enter the NFL draft. WR Dominic Lovett sat out after entering the transfer portal. ... Perry has a reception in 34 straight games. ... Missouri C Connor Tollison needed assistance to walk off the field after a second-quarter injury.

IT’S COLD, BUT …

It was 50 degrees at kickoff. At the same time, it was 15 degrees with a feel-like temperature of minus-1 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. In Columbia, Missouri, it was 2 degrees but felt like minus-18.

Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara

