Hartenstein back in starting lineup for Thunder for Game 4 of the NBA Finals vs. Indiana

That fivesome was also 9-4 when starting games together in the regular season.

The Thunder had Hartenstein coming off the bench for the first three games of the finals, with Cason Wallace starting in his place. Indiana took two of those three games.

“We have a lot of optionality that we draw on, almost nightly,” Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said earlier in the finals. “If you followed our team throughout the season, I think you know that flexibility and adaptability is the only constant. We’re never staying the same. I know we started the same lineup in the playoffs, but our rotation night to night in these series has been incredibly variant. We think that’s a strength of our team.”

The change comes after Indiana scored 50 points in the paint in Game 3, after managing only 34 in each of the first two games of the series.

